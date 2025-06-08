Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 16,361,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 81,444,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

