Impact Capital Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Impact Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 34.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.9%

NewMarket stock opened at $644.93 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $653.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $604.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.95 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $199,795.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,989.94. This trade represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

