Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Up 16.9% – What’s Next?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.16. 2,937,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 596,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,750.00. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.