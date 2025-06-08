Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Up 16.9% – What’s Next?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.16. 2,937,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 596,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,750.00. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

