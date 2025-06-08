Clean Yield Group Cuts Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,136.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $935.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $79.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.