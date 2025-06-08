Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 226 ($3.06), with a volume of 18412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.54).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

