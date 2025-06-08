Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 44737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The company has a market cap of £6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.17.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.
