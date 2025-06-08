Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 294,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 150,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Up 62.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Transition Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.