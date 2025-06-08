ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 608379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 6.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

