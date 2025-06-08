McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 103072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

McCoy Global Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.99. The company has a market cap of C$114.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Insider Activity at McCoy Global

In related news, insider McCoy Global Inc. purchased 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$406,116.00. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

