DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 78000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
DIAGNOS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -355.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.
DIAGNOS Company Profile
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
