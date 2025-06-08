Technology Stocks To Follow Today – June 5th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Advanced Micro Devices are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or provide technology-based goods and services—ranging from software and semiconductors to internet platforms and hardware devices. They tend to offer above-average growth potential driven by innovation, but often exhibit higher volatility than more mature industries. Investors in technology stocks seek to capitalize on rapidly expanding markets and technological advancements, while accepting the associated market risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.58. 148,282,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,864,887. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,046,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,842,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,605,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,003,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average is $224.54. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $687.33. 7,030,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,487,882. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $468.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,429,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.59 and its 200-day moving average is $415.95.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,073,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,016,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,265,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,615,873. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

