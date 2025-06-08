Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in American Tower by 193.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.57 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

