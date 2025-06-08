Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

