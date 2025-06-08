Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Symbotic comprises 0.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,754,000. Robocap Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Symbotic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -425.80, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $122,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,172.68. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniela L. Rus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,435 shares in the company, valued at $823,050. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

