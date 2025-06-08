Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after purchasing an additional 749,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,980 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

