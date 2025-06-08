LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

