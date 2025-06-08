Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,010,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,370,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $126.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average of $130.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

