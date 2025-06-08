SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.1% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

