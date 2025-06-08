Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA:UYG opened at $91.53 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $99.92. The company has a market cap of $849.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

