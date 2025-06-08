Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Reduced by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,482 shares during the quarter. Spire makes up 1.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $3,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Spire Stock Down 0.0%

SR stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Spire’s payout ratio is 77.34%.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.