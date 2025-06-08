Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $421.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

