Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $140.56 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

