LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,598,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $622,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

