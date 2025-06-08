LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

