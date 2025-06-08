Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 45 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Equinix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.80.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5%

Equinix stock opened at $914.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $839.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.