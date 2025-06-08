Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

