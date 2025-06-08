SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $29,396.40 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $29,396.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,564,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,781,151.15. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.03 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 941.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 320.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

