Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $44,850.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,210. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Couchbase Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BASE stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after buying an additional 164,563 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 756,394 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after buying an additional 441,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after buying an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BASE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.