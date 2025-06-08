Loren A. Unterseher Sells 5,919 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $56,230.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,567,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,395,743.50. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $433.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.43. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKYT. TD Cowen cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 236,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 148,802 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 605.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

