Insider Buying: MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Purchases $49,999.50 in Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Stan Smith bought 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $49,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,588.50. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of MAIA Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

