Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Sells $31,817.50 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,928.80. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.69. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.43% and a negative return on equity of 65.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIRD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

