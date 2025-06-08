LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn Sells 5,250 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,298,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,927.50. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $55,912.50.

On Thursday, May 1st, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE LC opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

