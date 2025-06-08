Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Purchases C$69,650.00 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00.
John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,850.00.
- On Friday, May 23rd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,100.00.
Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of AYA stock opened at C$13.97 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.04 and a beta of 1.40.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
