Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 264 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Christine M. Mccarthy sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $64,447.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,463.08. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.79. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLUT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

