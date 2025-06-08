Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.