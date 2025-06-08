David L. Duvall Sells 9,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $144,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,275.60. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

