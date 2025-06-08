David L. Duvall Sells 9,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $144,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,275.60. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

