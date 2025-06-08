Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 5,475 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $154,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,712.36. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $342,178.98.

Five9 Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,280,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 292.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,061,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

