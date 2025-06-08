Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 5,475 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $154,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,712.36. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $342,178.98.
Five9 Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,280,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 292.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,061,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
