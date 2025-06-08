Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells $164,567.02 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $164,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,809.59. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.98 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 177.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 83.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

