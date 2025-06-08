Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells $164,567.02 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $164,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,809.59. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CarGurus Trading Up 0.7%
NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.98 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 177.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG
Institutional Trading of CarGurus
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 83.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CarGurus
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.