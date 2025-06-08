10,044 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Sony Group by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sony Group by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Sony Group by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY opened at $26.70 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

