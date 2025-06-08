First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 14 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,613.75.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,482.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,288.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,062.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

