Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Matthew Krueger Sells 26,400 Shares

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Krueger sold 26,400 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $217,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,150. This represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asset Entities Trading Down 16.6%

NASDAQ ASST opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Asset Entities Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 18.68.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,150.80% and a negative return on equity of 252.93%.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

