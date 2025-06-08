Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells $204,858.72 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,752 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $204,858.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,949.66. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 50.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

