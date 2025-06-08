Bio-Techne’s (TECH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECH. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

