Automatic Data Processing’s (ADP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $315.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $326.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,268.2% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.