Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their underperform rating on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LVRO. UBS Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

LVRO stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.55. Lavoro has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lavoro stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lavoro were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

