Kornit Digital’s (KRNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.93. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

