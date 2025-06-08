Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Coverage Initiated at Arete

Arete started coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBIS. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,084,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,431,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

