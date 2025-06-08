Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $557.08 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $413.52 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,195. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,493,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.