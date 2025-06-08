Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $100.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Get Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.28. Southern has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,658,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 289,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.