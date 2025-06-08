Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of IMUX opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 177,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

